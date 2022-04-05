ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man convicted of string of home invasions, convicted for gun possession

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGEVr_0f0IEplk00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who was convicted on home invasion charges has also been convicted for possessing a gun illegally.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated Jamaal Ferguson, 22, of Sioux City, was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm and sentenced to prison.

Evidence was presented and allegedly revealed Ferguson had a loaded handgun and 28 grams of marijuana on August 7, 2021.

Norfolk man arrested for threatening to stab store workers

In the past, it was recorded that Ferguson had been involved in a home invasion, where he threatened a victim and robbed them at gunpoint in 2016. A month after the first invasion, he allegedly attempted to do it a second time. Ferguson was sent to the Iowa State Training School for Boys, and when he was released in 2018, he attempted another home invasion and was convicted of the crime.

In 2019, the release said Ferguson was involved in another home invasion where he hit and kicked people with a handgun. Law enforcement was able to recover a handgun possibly used in the 2019 home invasion and a semi-automatic rifle. Ferguson was convicted.

In August 2021, it was discovered that Ferguson was in possession of another gun, which is against the law due to his criminal history.

Ferguson was sentenced to 33 months in prison and a 3-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Ferguson, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasions#Marijuana#Crime#Norfolk
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa. Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy