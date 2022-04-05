Broken Arrow PD reintroduces the community to BART the robot

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A retired Broken Arrow police officer has been rebooted and pulled from retirement.

“Bart” is a robot that helps the Broken Arrow Police Department connect with the community. Bart was created in the 1980s to help with community and school outreach, but has spent the past 20 years in storage.

“He actually moved departments, physical buildings with us. One of our SRO’s saw him and had some connections to tactical electronics who volunteered to refurbish him,” said Chris Walker of the BAPD.

Bart’s upgrades reduced about 60 pounds from his frame and added a digital display, new lights, and a bigger vocabulary. Officers can control Bart through an app, which shows where Bart is moving to and change his phrases.

©2022 Cox Media Group