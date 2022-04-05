ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow PD reintroduces the community to BART the robot

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Erfj_0f0IDjgP00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A retired Broken Arrow police officer has been rebooted and pulled from retirement.

“Bart” is a robot that helps the Broken Arrow Police Department connect with the community. Bart was created in the 1980s to help with community and school outreach, but has spent the past 20 years in storage.

“He actually moved departments, physical buildings with us. One of our SRO’s saw him and had some connections to tactical electronics who volunteered to refurbish him,” said Chris Walker of the BAPD.

Bart’s upgrades reduced about 60 pounds from his frame and added a digital display, new lights, and a bigger vocabulary. Officers can control Bart through an app, which shows where Bart is moving to and change his phrases.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Broken Arrow police cancel Silver Alert after man found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for 65-year-old Wayne Edward Violet, who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Officers say his family last had contact with him via telephone around 9 p.m., when he told them he was lost in the Sapulpa area. Wayne is diagnosed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow to upgrade lights on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is upgrading the old lamps on the BA Expressway, west of Aspen Avenue to the Old Highway 51 exit, to brighter, more cost-efficient LED lights. Starting today the inside lane of westbound Broken Arrow Expressway will be closed from 9 a.m....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Retirement#Arrow Pd#Arrow#Bapd#Cox Media Group
News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow To Upgrade Tornado Sirens

The City of Broken Arrow is preparing for the official start of severe weather season by upgrading the city’s tornado sirens. City leaders say the current sirens work, but they want to make them more effective to ensure everyone in the city can hear the sirens at the same time.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Tulsa World

Wagoner County deputies recover meth, weapons from search warrant in Broken Arrow

Wagoner County deputies recovered an abundance of meth, illegal marijuana, guns and cash after serving a search warrant in south Broken Arrow. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies, assisted by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies, conducted a search warrant in the 21000 block of East 43rd Street on March 3, 2022. That property is located in Wagoner County.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Final sermon for Okmulgee Reverend after 63 years with church

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Rev. P.W. Jackson has lead his congregation at the First Baptist Central Church for 63 years, making it easy to say, Sunday will be an end to an era. The 90-year-old revered will give his final sermon April 10 at 3p.m. with a luncheon before at 1p.m. A deacon who serves with him says they are expecting standing room only.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy