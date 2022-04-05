ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of nursing homes on COVID-19 outbreak list plunges to 2022 low

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7sSy_0f0IDAz600

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina nursing homes dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks has once again hit a new low for 2022.

A weekly list published Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included 165 nursing homes — the fewest since December.

COVID-19 in NC: Smallest daily death count since March 2021

The total dropped by 50 from last week, that itself was a 2022 low. The last time there were fewer than 200 on the list was Dec. 21, when there were 145.

It’s the seventh consecutive week the total has dropped after peaking at 392 on the list released on Feb. 15.

Similar drops showed up on the lists of residential care and correctional facilities: The 84 residential care facilities — 32 fewer than last week — also mark the fewest since Dec. 21, when there were 58.

The 14 correctional facilities represent a drop of nine from last week. That total is half of what it was at the lows in late December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Yep_0f0IDAz600

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Outbreaks
bloomberglaw.com

Illinois Nursing Home Loses Bid for Immunity in Covid-19 Deaths

PREP Act immunity applies to use of ‘covered countermeasure’. An Illinois nursing home failed to show it’s immune from liability for residents’ deaths from Covid-19, because the PREP Act doesn’t apply in cases alleging that health-care facilities took no action to protect residents, a federal court in the state said.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBW

New report shows quality of nursing home care spiked during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows the quality of care afforded to residents of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic spiked significantly. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says it released a new report on Thursday, March 26, which details data on the quality of care in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy