Rangers' Ryan Strome expected to return Tuesday at Devils

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers didn't need forward Ryan Strome on the ice to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins last Tuesday but have been without the 28-year-old for four straight games due to the unspecified lower-body injury he suffered playing against the Buffalo Sabres on March 27.

Per Dan Rosen of the NHL's website, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant told reporters Strome will technically be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup at the New Jersey Devils but is expected to be in the lineup.

"He looked pretty good out there," Gallant said of Strome. "Once the trainers give me the OK, he's in. He's a big part of our group, obviously. Power-play unit and playing with (Artemi) Panarin on that line. He makes a big difference for our team and he's an important player for us."

The Rangers beat the Penguins and then notched an overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings last Wednesday but have since dropped two straight contests, including Sunday's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Heading into Tuesday evening, New York is second in the Metropolitan Division standings with 94 points, just two points ahead of Pittsburgh.

The Penguins host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night and then face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Strome, meanwhile, is fifth on the Rangers with 45 points and fourth on the team with 30 assists in 62 games this season, according to ESPN stats.

