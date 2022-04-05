ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kennel cough outbreak in Florida has some worried

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tigcn_0f0IBmP000

There has recently been a number of cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) reported throughout South Florida, as the Miami-Dade County Animal Services is warning dog owners about the disease and what they can do to protect their pets.

CIRDC, also known as "kennel cough" or "canine cough," is highly contagious and can spread quickly from dog to dog, especially those that are in close contact with others in places like kennels, dog parks, and grooming facilities.

"A disease that is caused by multiple viruses and bacteria that pretty much infect the respiratory tract of dogs and can cause pretty severe infection including pneumonia," Miami-Dade County Animal Services Chief Veterinarian Dr. Maria Serrano, said, according to WSVN .

The bacterial virus can spread easily, making it very dangerous for dogs that are around other dogs.

"At least nine different bacteria and viruses have been linked as causes of CIRDC," according to the Veterinary Medical Center at Ohio State University, per Fox 13 . "Disease may be diagnosed after multiple dogs have a sudden onset of these signs shortly after being together in a common area."

José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told USA Today that symptoms include sneezing, coughing, and can lead to difficulty breathing, discharge coming out of the animal's eyes or nose, and even in some severe cases, death.

If you think your dog may have CIRDC, then it's advised to see your veterinarian immediately. Owners can help prevent the spread of the virus by using disinfectants, washing hands with soap and water, as well as bedding, toys, and food bowls.

The virus can be carried on an owners clothing or anything else that comes in contact with the dog, but it is not transmittable to humans.

The symptoms of CIRDC can last anywhere from seven to 10 days, and if it lasts longer, take your pup to the veterinarian. Keeping your dog up to date with routine vaccines can also help keep them safe.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services has suspended some of their services due to the recent spike in cases in the area.

"Wellness services such as vaccinations, micro-chipping and spay and neuter. We are suspending intake of owner surrenders into our population, and we are suspending events that require our dogs to go into the community," Serrano said.

The suspension started on March 23, and Serrano added that they have seen case numbers go down since issuing a warning to owners.

"So far, it's going pretty well. The cases are already kind of decreasing," Serrano said. "We're still separating the populations and making sure we leave the dogs at least 10 days in isolation to make sure that we have less risks of transmission to other dogs. I think we acted very promptly."

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
WTGS

7 questions to ask before trusting a veterinarian with your pet

Finding the perfect pet for your family is one of the happiest times imaginable. With the little bundle of cuteness in your arms, you come home and let the little furry animal loose to play with the toys you've bought and cozy up on the new bed you've arranged. Pet...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
Miami-dade County, FL
Pets & Animals
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennel Cough#Dog Parks#Cirdc#Wsvn#Ohio State University#Usa Today
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida restaurant shutdowns: Lots of roaches and soiled single-use gloves handling food

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of March 27-April 2, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Osceola County Loading...Gastrobrunch at 1023 New York Ave. in St. Cloud shut down on March 31. Inspectors found 18 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent and ...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy