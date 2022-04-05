Kennel cough outbreak in Florida has some worried

There has recently been a number of cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) reported throughout South Florida, as the Miami-Dade County Animal Services is warning dog owners about the disease and what they can do to protect their pets.

CIRDC, also known as "kennel cough" or "canine cough," is highly contagious and can spread quickly from dog to dog, especially those that are in close contact with others in places like kennels, dog parks, and grooming facilities.

"A disease that is caused by multiple viruses and bacteria that pretty much infect the respiratory tract of dogs and can cause pretty severe infection including pneumonia," Miami-Dade County Animal Services Chief Veterinarian Dr. Maria Serrano, said, according to WSVN .

The bacterial virus can spread easily, making it very dangerous for dogs that are around other dogs.

"At least nine different bacteria and viruses have been linked as causes of CIRDC," according to the Veterinary Medical Center at Ohio State University, per Fox 13 . "Disease may be diagnosed after multiple dogs have a sudden onset of these signs shortly after being together in a common area."

José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told USA Today that symptoms include sneezing, coughing, and can lead to difficulty breathing, discharge coming out of the animal's eyes or nose, and even in some severe cases, death.

If you think your dog may have CIRDC, then it's advised to see your veterinarian immediately. Owners can help prevent the spread of the virus by using disinfectants, washing hands with soap and water, as well as bedding, toys, and food bowls.

The virus can be carried on an owners clothing or anything else that comes in contact with the dog, but it is not transmittable to humans.

The symptoms of CIRDC can last anywhere from seven to 10 days, and if it lasts longer, take your pup to the veterinarian. Keeping your dog up to date with routine vaccines can also help keep them safe.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services has suspended some of their services due to the recent spike in cases in the area.

"Wellness services such as vaccinations, micro-chipping and spay and neuter. We are suspending intake of owner surrenders into our population, and we are suspending events that require our dogs to go into the community," Serrano said.

The suspension started on March 23, and Serrano added that they have seen case numbers go down since issuing a warning to owners.

"So far, it's going pretty well. The cases are already kind of decreasing," Serrano said. "We're still separating the populations and making sure we leave the dogs at least 10 days in isolation to make sure that we have less risks of transmission to other dogs. I think we acted very promptly."