ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Ridge, IL

‘He’s been through so much’: Illinois teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Meghan Dwyer
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1oCH_0f0IBlWH00

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. ( WGN ) — The family of a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease is in agony months after his ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson , who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped fulfill Jacob’s wish, much to his surprise.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” Watson said, adding his thanks to family and friends.

On Sunday, however, someone stole that dream.

Jacob and his family hope whoever is responsible understands that the pickup truck holds sentimental value.

Father, daughter survive lightning strike outside spring training game in Tampa

“I just feel like he’s been through so much,” mother Jamie Watson said. “He needs a break, you know?”

Long before he was even old enough to drive, Jacob Watson and his grandfather loved trucks. After his grandfather passed away in 2015, he left his old Ford to his grandson.

Then Jacob started having headaches. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease. Brain surgery and grueling chemotherapy would soon follow.

“He was sick, he was scared, and this is what made him feel good — to get this wish,” Jamie Watson said.

To lift his spirits, the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked tirelessly to transform his grandfather’s old pickup truck exactly how Jacob wanted it, taking nearly two years to finish during the pandemic.

“I used my one wish that I had on it,” Jacob Watson said.

The truck, only covered with liability insurance, was stolen from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game.

“To some people, vehicles are just pieces of metal and stuff, but to me, it’s more than metal,” Jacob Watson said. “It’s a part of me. It’s part of my family.”

Shooting at Chicago area shopping mall kills 1, wounds teen

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray minivan with tinted windows pull up. Someone then exits, does something to the bottom of Watson’s truck, hops inside, and drives off.

“I don’t even care what happens to them. I just want my stuff back,” Jacob said. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere. Let someone find it, that’s all.”

Bedford Park police say they are investigating.

“I don’t even know how to help him?” Jacob’s mother said. “I want to help him, and I hate that he’s crying and he hurts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
WIFR

3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks one year since 3-year-old Casshae Avery went missing from a park in Rockford. “I’m just concerned about my daughter, and I just want her home as soon as possible,” said Cassius Avery, Casshae’s dad. Cassius said his daughter went missing when...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bedford Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Chicago Ridge, IL
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Wgn News
Daily Mail

Single mother gives birth to THREE baby daughters in the same year - and they're not triplets! 32-year-old reveals shock at discovering she'd fallen pregnant with TWINS just weeks after she welcomed her first child

A single mom in Washington state gave birth to three babies in the same year — but they're not triplets. Stephanie Hansen, 32, welcomed her first daughter, Daphne, on January 28, 2020. Just three months later, she was shocked to discover that she was pregnant again, and on December...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy