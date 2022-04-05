ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, AR

Obituary: Travis “Lee” Cooper

By White River Now
 2 days ago

Travis “Lee” Cooper, 52, of Newport departed this life on April 3, 2022. On March 27, 1970, he was born to J.C....

Obituary: Arden Ray Perkey

Arden Ray Perkey, 90 of Cave City passed away, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born January 17, 1932, in Center, Arkansas to James Arden and Ella Parthenia Perkey. He was retired from Cushman Sawmill and Conway Sawmill; was a U. S. Army Korean War Veteran and of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads.
CAVE CITY, AR
Obituary: Brady Junior Toddy

Brady Junior Toddy, 72, of Bradford departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1950, to Willie Toddy and Rosie Ferguson Toddy. Brady was of the Pentecostal belief. In his younger years, he was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
OBITUARIES
Obituary: John Louis Patterson

John Louis Patterson was born April 4, 1936, to Rosie Lee Moody Patterson and Aaron Hearn. He was raised by his mother and daddy, Eddie Patterson, Sr. whom he loved very much. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior at an early age. He graduated from Center High School in Parkin, AR. After graduation, he went into the United States Army, once discharged he settled in Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago he deepened his relationship with God and the church. He expressed his love for God through singing in the church choir. He was known for his solo performances. In his professional life he worked as an engineer before finding his passion as a barber. He worked as a barber in Chicago until he settled in Newport Arkansas where he continued cutting hair and warming hearts for an additional 23 years. While in Newport he served as the first black president of the Kiwanis Club, served in the community, and brought joy to all that crossed his path with his contagious laugh, jokes, and upbeat spirit.
NEWPORT, AR
Obituary: Stephanie Latrice Ellis King

Stephanie Latrice Ellis King, 40, of Newport departed this life on April 2, 2022. She was born April 25, 1981, to Booker T. Ward III and Josie Ellis McDonald. Stephanie worked in cosmetology and enjoyed making people feel good about their appearance. She also liked decorating and making her home look nice. She enjoyed cooking for her family, painting and traveling.
NEWPORT, AR
Newport, AR
Obituaries
Obituary: Henry Dale Carter

Henry Dale Carter of Osceola, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born October 13, 1948, in Osceola, the son of Jacob Jackson Carter, Sr., and Fannie May (Haigwood) Carter. He was a graduate of Osceola High School and a retired...
OSCEOLA, AR
Obituary: Altha Smith Hall Phillips

Altha Smith Hall Phillips, 97, of Batesville went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1924, in Cushman, Arkansas to Flora and Mattie Wink Smith. She was a retail cashier at Fred’s Dollar Store for many years and a member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Batesville.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Shawn D Baker

Shawn D Baker, 27, of Batesville, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. Shawn was born in Searcy on January 26, 1995, to Doug Baker and Lucinda Smith. During his working years, he was employed at Peco and fast-food restaurants. He loved going to the lake,...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Eleanor Frances Garner

Eleanor Frances Garner, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of April 4th, 2022, in her hometown of Heber Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, nurturing mother of five children, doting grandmother of fifteen children, and great grandmother of five children. She lived her life as a devout Christian, touching hearts and minds through her personal ministry and by serving others with love and dignity. She never passed up the opportunity to share the gospel while helping others in need. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Christa Margaret Lee obituary 1942~2022

Christa Margaret Lee passed away on March 22, 2022. She was 79 years old. Born and raised in Queens, NY, Christa enjoyed spending time in the apple orchards with her family in New Paltz. She also enjoyed her time living in Puerto Rico and London, as well as traveling to other parts of Europe. She worked in and retired from the insurance industry in northern New Jersey.
OBITUARIES
Obituary: Julia Fae Kelley Harmon

Julia Fae Kelley Harmon, 92 of Desha passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born June 27, 1929, in Locust Grove, Arkansas to John C. and Lois Dishongh Kelley. She was a retired school teacher with 31 years of service at Desha Schools. She was a longtime member of Desha First Baptist Church.
DESHA, AR
Obituary: Rhonda Gail Hunt

Rhonda Gail Hunt gained her angel wings Tuesday, March 29, 2022, loved and surrounded by her children TeQuila Hunt and James Hunt. She lost a long and tough battle to cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Hunt; her mother Odalene Hunt (Laxton); and her brother, James Hawkins Jr. She is survived by her sister, Debra Balser.
MUSIC
Obituary: Elley Adrianna Lindsey

Elley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Fayetteville passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born March 1, 1996, in Batesville to Elbert William and Stacey (Finney) Lindsey. Elley was a graduate of BHS class of 2014 and a graduate of Lyon College class of 2018, where she played volleyball for both schools. She was also a graduate of Paul Mitchell’s class of 2019, where she received her cosmetology license. After graduating, she went on to be a cosmetologist for Black Sheep Salon. She had a great personality and loved to laugh. She was beautiful, relentless, independent, nonconforming, and confident. Elley was a bright light to those who met her and loved her family with all her heart. Elley was a people person who loved to fish, and watch the Razorbacks, and was a very passionate dog mom to Rae Rae, Tracer Boy, and Lady Bug.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: James Laroy Nast

James Laroy Nast, 91, of Batesville passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born November 2, 1930, in Batesville, Arkansas to L.M. “Roy” Nast and Pearl Pate Nast. James owned and operated Jim Nast Garage for 20 plus years. He loved to repurpose old things and loved people. He dearly loved his family and friends.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Barbara Gail (Woodruff) Bise

Barbara Gail (Woodruff) Bise of Sherwood, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born November 24, 1939, in Beedeville, Arkansas, the daughter of Claude and Ola (Bolden) Woodruff. She worked as an Assistant Manager at Red Lobster until her retirement in...
SHERWOOD, AR
Obituary: Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett

Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett, Age 89, of Saffell, Arkansas passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022. She was born to Alonzo and Sylvia Sneed in Strawberry, Arkansas on May 9, 1932. Virginia spent her life devoted to her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing, often creating matching outfits for...
SAFFELL, AR

