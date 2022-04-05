ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Most Popular Baby names In Texas, 2022

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

For expecting parents one of the most difficult hurdles can sometimes be picking out baby names. With thousands of options that have built up over the decades from classics baby names to the more modern baby names it can become overwhelming.

Luckily Names.org released the Most Popular Baby Names in Texas in 2022 to give us a hand. This was created based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Liam came in No. 1 and was closely followed by Noah and Mateo. New to this years line up was Julian. Five of Texas’s top 10 boy names also made rank on the National top 10 baby names but the names unique to Texas are Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Daniel, and Julian.

For girls, Olivia, Camila, and Emma made it to the top of the list with Luna being new to this years line up. Eight of Texas’s top 10 girl names are also included on the National top 10 baby names but the ones most unique to Texas are Camila and Sofia.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Texas in 2022:

1)     Liam

2)     Noah

3)     Mateo

4)     Elijah

5)     Sebastian

6)     Santiago

7)     Oliver

8)     Daniel

9)     Julian

10)  Benjamin

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Texas in 2022:

1)     Olivia

2)     Camila

3)     Emma

4)     Isabella

5)     Mia

6)     Sophia

7)     Amelia

8)     Ava

9)     Sofia

10)  Luna

