ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hyped San Francisco startup abruptly shuts down after raising $100M in 2021

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGVCw_0f0I8J4D00
Fast CEO Domm Holland, Fast speaks during day one of Web Summit 2021 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

A hotly tipped San Francisco -based startup that snagged a major funding round in 2021 has abruptly shut down just days after it was revealed that the company only generated $600,000 in revenue that same year.

Fast, a financial technology startup with an emphasis on one-click payments, announced its closure Tuesday morning on Twitter , shortly after tech publication The Information broke the news Tuesday.

“After making great strides on our mission of making buying and selling frictionless for everyone, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” Domm Holland, the company’s CEO and co-founder, wrote in a statement.

The company, despite having raised about $124 million in two rounds of early-stage funding with the aid of the wildly successful fintech company Stripe, according to TechCrunch , seemed to be struggling, according to recent reports. The Information reported last week that the company, once valued at nearly $600 million according to NPR, had only generated $600,000 in revenue — and was looking for a buyer after an unsuccessful fundraising round.

Holland, an Australian-born businessman, has been beleaguered by bad PR in recent months. Most notably, an NPR exposé about him published in February, with allegations of owing employees at a previous company millions of dollars and exploiting Nigerian software engineers early in Fast’s development.

“Sometimes trailblazers don’t make it all the way to the mountain top,” Holland wrote. “But even in those situations, they pave a way that all others will follow.”

Fast, strangely enough, may best be remembered for its cheap merchandise — selling hoodies for $1 and $5 as part of a branding deal with NASCAR racer Parker Kligerman. Even if the company no longer exists as we know it, the hoodies will probably be seen around San Francisco and Silicon Valley for a while.

The service is scheduled to shut down April 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in San Francisco

There are a lot of articles written about billionaire entrepreneurs. Many of them take decades to make their fortunes and land on the Forbes Rich List. But now more than ever, there are opportunities for innovators to become successful at an early age. Many of them are drawn to San Fransisco and the surrounding areas in the hope of striking it rich. But unfortunately, very few of them make it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. On Tuesday — a mere four months later — their company announced that it has raised $200 million in its first funding round and is now worth more than $1 billion.
MARKETS
Variety

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Pay Hit $212.7 Million in 2021, up Nearly Six Times From Prior Year

Click here to read the full article. Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy’s compensation last year totaled $212.7 million, a nearly sixfold increase from his pay package in 2020 when he headed the tech giant’s AWS division. Virtually all of Jassy’s 2021 comp — $211.9 million — was in restricted stock that vests over the next 10 years, according to Amazon’s proxy statement filed Friday. His base salary was $175,000, unchanged from the two prior years; in addition, Amazon paid $589,149 in security expenses for the CEO. Founder Jeff Bezos, who assumed the role of executive chair when Jassy took the helm...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Web Summit#Information#Stripe#Techcrunch#Npr#Australian
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
978
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy