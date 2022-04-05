ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Loud and clear: High-energy ads keep viewers tuned in, study shows

By University of Notre Dame
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV advertising has become not only high-volume, but increasingly high-energy—a trend noticed by academics and practitioners. A new study from the University of Notre Dame confirms the shift and shows that advertisers should pay attention to components of ad content other than loudness, which has been regulated by...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Television will die with its audience, experts warn, as younger people switch to interactive forms of entertainment like the metaverse

Traditional broadcast television will die with its audience, experts have warned, saying young people prefer interactive forms of entertainment like the metaverse. This is a loose collection of virtual worlds, gaming platforms and other forms of interactive media, including Minecraft, Roblox and Meta Platforms. Frederic Cavazza, co-founder of Sysk, a...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loudness#Advertising#Consumer Behavior#Television#Notre Dame
Phone Arena

YouTube adds nearly 4,000 free TV show episodes for you to watch

If you live in the United States and enjoy watching TV shows, there is some good news for you: you can now watch whole seasons of some TV shows on YouTube for free. Of course, because it's free, be ready for ads to disturb your watching experience. But as YouTube announced in a blog post, you can now stream "nearly 4,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows," some of which are Hell's Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland.
TV SHOWS
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Distractify

"Remove Miner" Is Trending on TikTok, but Many Want to Know What It Means

These days, the comments under videos on TikTok can seem truly random. There are brownie recipes, slang that seems confusing or strange, and other memes that are pretty out there for one reason or another. Recently, the phrase "remove miner" has been showing up for some users in comments and hashtags on the videos they see on their For You page, and some people are wondering what it means.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
Digital Trends

YouTube adds free TV series and shows, with advertising

The line between YouTube and YouTube TV is blurring even more, with the addition of full seasons of series — nearly 4,000 episodes in total — now available on YouTube. They’re free to watch, but there will be advertising — just like if you were to watch them on-demand on YouTube TV itself.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
WKRC

Study: Your favorite tunes can help you combat anxiety

UNDATED (WKRC/WBZ/CBS Newspath) - A new study says your favorite playlist could help ease anxiety, reports WBZ. The study published in PLOS One looked at 163 people on anti-anxiety medication. Participants did at-home treatment sessions where they listened to either a personalized playlist where artificial intelligence selected music based on preferences and emotional state; auditory beat stimulation (ABS), which is a combination of tones played in one or both ears to trigger changes to brain activity; or pink noise -- background noise similar to white noise.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

The hidden world of octopus cities and culture shows why it's wrong to farm them

A recently proposed aquaculture octopus farm in the Canary Islands would raise 3,000 tons of octopus a year, which means almost 275,000 individual octopuses will be killed annually. My research examines animal minds and ethics, and to me, the phrase "octopus culture" brings to mind Octopolis and Octlantis, two communities...
ANIMALS
Deadline

Time Spent Streaming Has Risen 18% Over The Past Year, Nielsen Says

Click here to read the full article. A new report from Nielsen finds that total time spent streaming jumped 18% from February 2021 to February 2022. The “State of Play” report, drawing on Nielsen panel data, estimated weekly time spent streaming at 169.4 billion minutes, up from 143.2 billion last year. There has never been more to watch, certainly. Nielsen pegs the number of unique program titles in the U.S. at 817,000 and climbing. Interestingly, only 15% of those titles are exclusive to a particular subscription streaming outlet, as in the case of a show like Stranger Things on Netflix. About 41%...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy