ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Lakers Game On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU5r4_0f0I7vhk00

Deandre Ayton is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their starting center Deandre Ayton back in the lineup.

The 2018 first overall pick had gotten the day off in their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but on Tuesday he is not on the injury report.

The Suns enter the contest having already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Deandre Ayton
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Recalls The Time He Invited Michael Jackson To A Lakers Game And Fans Didn't Let Him Watch: "We Had To Stop The Game To Get Him Out.”

Magic Johnson's life changed when he made it to the NBA, but more especially, when he landed in Los Angeles. The 5x NBA champion met a lot of people during his NBA tenure, including some of the biggest stars in showbiz. One of those was none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whom Magic had a close relationship with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson’s stepdad raises eyebrows with comments

The New Orleans Pelicans appear destined to be in the NBA play-in tournament this season, currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. After a poor start that saw the team open 1-12, they’ve turned things around due, in part, to the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. McCollum has been excellent since his arrival, averaging 25.9 points in his 22 games with the team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Hakeem Olajuwon And Shaquille O’Neal Rode A Tandem Bicycle In Central Park For A Taco Bell Commercial In 1995

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the best players in the history of the NBA. Both Hakeem and Shaq are considered elite big men who revolutionized the league. During the absence of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Hakeem actually faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. But while the competition on the court was fierce, off the court, the duo were strolling around on a tandem bike in New York.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Says The NBA Wants To See The Lakers Run It Back With The Same Team Next Season: “I Think The World Would Love To See What This Team Can Be When We’re Healthy For The Full 82.”

In what can hardly be considered a surprise, given how the season has gone, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, after another loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were expected to be championship contenders during the start of the season, but they did not put on any performances during the course of the season that would warrant that type of consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy