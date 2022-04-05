ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing Library distributes free COVID-19 tests

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drb35_0f0I7d3u00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing community members in need of COVID-19 testing kits should head to the East Lansing Public Library.

Beginning Wednesday, April 6, the library will offer at-home COVID testing kits for free through curbside pickup.

The distribution ends April 11.

The kits are from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,.

Since there is a limited number of tests available to distribute, community members are limited to two test kits per day.

No library card is required, but you must reserve your kits online or over the phone.

To make an appointment online, visit https://www.elpl.org/curbside-pickup/ or call the Circulation Desk at 517-351-2420 during normal operating hours.

For more information on this service and others, visit www.elpl.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
East Lansing, MI
Government
East Lansing, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
East Lansing, MI
Sports
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will conduct free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Springfield-Greene County Libraries. Missouri residents ages 5 or older can attend the following events: Monday, March 21, 5-7 p.m. Republic Branch, 921 N. Lindsey Ave. Thursday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. Library Station Santa Fe Room Friday, April 1, 3-5 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Library Card#Covid#Wlns 6 News
WLOS.com

Haywood County free COVID-19 testing site closing March 31

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Haywood County health officials will be closing a free COVID-19 testing site thanks to declining demand. Officials say COVID-19 case counts have declined sharply since the peak of the Omicron surge and with that demand for testing has significantly decreased. As a result, the Haywood County COVID testing site at Lake Junaluska will close its doors at 3 p.m. on March 31.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy