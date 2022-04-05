East Lansing Library distributes free COVID-19 tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing community members in need of COVID-19 testing kits should head to the East Lansing Public Library.

Beginning Wednesday, April 6, the library will offer at-home COVID testing kits for free through curbside pickup.

The distribution ends April 11.

The kits are from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,.

Since there is a limited number of tests available to distribute, community members are limited to two test kits per day.

No library card is required, but you must reserve your kits online or over the phone.

To make an appointment online, visit https://www.elpl.org/curbside-pickup/ or call the Circulation Desk at 517-351-2420 during normal operating hours.

For more information on this service and others, visit www.elpl.org .

