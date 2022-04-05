ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue makes bid to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.6 billion: report

By David Caplan
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- JetBlue Airways, based in Queens, has made a bid to acquire Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion, the New York Times reported late Tuesday afternoon, citing three people with knowledge of the plans.

If the merger went through, it would create the country's largest budget air carrier.

But the announcement comes less than two months after Spirit Airlines, headquartered in Florida, and Frontier Airlines, based in Denver, agreed to merge. Now those plans are up in the air, according to the Times.

According to the report, "The board of Spirit has not made a decision yet on which deal to pursue, one of the people said, but plans to review JetBlue’s bid thoroughly."

JetBlue Terminal, LaGuardia Airport. Photo credit Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Shares of Spirit spiked more than 22 percent on Tuesday after the report came out, while trading in Spirit was halted before the market close.

