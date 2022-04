Written in partnership with Ascend Agency. What is your definition of success? We all define success differently depending on various circumstances and what we want to achieve in life. For renowned entrepreneur and lifestyle expert Enzo Savio Cusumano, success is giving back to his community and supporting his family. Growing up in a not-so-well-off family, he says one of his goals is to ensure his family never lacks anything. He is also helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses by sharing tips and valuable information.

