ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police arrest 28-year-old suspect wanted on 11 outstanding warrants

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21b4JJ_0f0I5G1j00

Knoxville, TN – According the Knoxville Police Department, the 28-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Monday.

His name is William Tuckerson and he was reprotedly wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Community Engagement Response Team officers were conducting a walking patrol in the Montgomery Village area when they spotted Tuckerson, KPD said.

The 28-year-old man reportedly ran from officers, but was captured without further incident after a foot pursuit.

Tuckerson was taken into custody for his 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.

He was also found in possession of 16 grams of suspected MDMA tablets.

Additional charges were filed following the arrested.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 4

Related
KFYR-TV

Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance. She has non life threatening...
MINOT, ND
Chattanooga Daily News

Young girl begged her neighbor for help after she was forced to wear a shock collar and starve over the course of 3 years as a form of punishment when she acts bad

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly forced to wear a shock collar and starve over the course of three years as a form of punishment when she acts bad. The child was forced to assist the adults with shoplifting. The young girl reportedly rang a neighbor’s doorbell repeatedly begging for help. The neighbor answered the door and was met by the girl, who handed her a vibrating dog collar. The neighbor also said that when she took the dog collar from the girl it buzzed in her hand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman, who had been serving as a night nurse for a special needs, medically-fragile child, tied the child’s arm behind her back and threw the girl hard into a crib

The mother called authorities after she believed her child’s nurse was injuring her daughter with disabilities and special needs. The nurse reportedly physically and mentally abused the disabled girl on several occasions. The woman, who had been serving as a night nurse for the victim, reportedly tied the child’s arm behind the child’s back, throwing her hard into her crib and other actions to injure the little girl, who is a special needs, medically-fragile child.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Kpd#Mdma
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WATE

Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as missing 73-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing person case has been closed after human remains were found Saturday in Jefferson County. On March 5, Jefferson County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Shropshire Hollow Road because human remains had been found. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a dog had found the remains and brought them onto the property. The remains were identified four days later by forensic investigators as Joe Hall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy