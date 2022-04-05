ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

Officer-involved shooting on County Road 116 leaves one person injured, TBI investigating

By Emma Mason
 2 days ago
McMinn County, TN – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting occurred around 2:09 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of County Road 116.

TBI officials said that McMinn County Sheriff’s deputeis responded to a shooting call.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the unidentified suspect who reportedly pointed a weapon at them.

Two deputies fired shots, striking the man.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

