Officer-involved shooting on County Road 116 leaves one person injured, TBI investigating
McMinn County, TN – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting occurred around 2:09 a.m. early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 300 block of County Road 116.
TBI officials said that McMinn County Sheriff’s deputeis responded to a shooting call.
When the deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the unidentified suspect who reportedly pointed a weapon at them.
Two deputies fired shots, striking the man.
The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown at this time.
This incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
