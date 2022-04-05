ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This hidden iPhone trick will save you a ton of time

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Your iPhone is more than just a cell phone.

It’s your music player, camera and your second brain – and you can do much more with it using this simple trick.

The iPhone’s Control Center was introduced with iOS 7 in 2013 and has been under constant renovation to make the user experience efficient and effective.

By pulling down your iPhone’s Command Center from the top right corner of your screen, you can lock the orientation of your iPhone, pull up your camera or toggle on the flashlight and more.

Katarina Moguz, a TikToker with 2.4 million followers, posted a video unpacking a hidden hack that makes the Control Center even more streamlined.

By holding down the clock icon, you can start a quick timer for anywhere from one minute to two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dTgF_0f0I4LP900
Katarina Moguz, who has a TikTok account with 2.4 million followers, posted a video revealing features and tricks iPhone users might not know about.

The iPhone touch screen is extremely sensitive and high resolution – it’s one of the great innovations of the 21st century.

The backside of the iPhone was also designed with the user in mind.

The Apple icon on the back of your iPhone can be programmed to act as a button that responds to double- and triple-clicking.

According to Apple Support webpages, the Back Tap function works on phones as old as the iPhone 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYeaL_0f0I4LP900
You can quickly set a timer for up to two hours by holding down the clock icon.

To activate Back Tap, go to the Settings icon and tap the Accessibility tab.

Select ‘Touch’, scroll to the bottom and toggle on the Back Tap function.

Then select the tasks you would like Back Tap to perform – there are over 10 to choose from.

Users looking for the most up-to-date iPhone experience should check their device to make sure their software is up to date.

With new features like Share Play and Live Text, not to mention the urgent security patches, having the latest version of iOS is crucial.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

