ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your iPhone has 10 Harry Potter spells that turn it into a magical wand

By Jamie Harris, The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNTjP_0f0I43bK00
A few tricks allow Harry Potter fans to use their iPhone as if it were a wand. ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett C

Potter fans can bring the magic to their iPhone with a few special tricks.

Thanks to Siri and some easy hacks, you can make your device cast all sorts of spells you’ll know from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

From Lumos to Silencio, here are 10 you can try out.

Some will need setting up on the iPhone Shortcuts app, but they’re pretty straightforward.

Lumos

Probably one of the most well-known Potter spells is Lumos, which is used by Harry and friends to light up their wands as they lurk through the corridors of Hogwarts at night.

Just like a wizard or witch, you can ask your iPhone to light up too – or your iPhone’s torch at least.

Just say: “Hey Siri, Lumos.”

Nox

Lumos wouldn’t be complete without the ability to switch your torch off too.

That’s where Nox comes in.

Just say: “Hey Siri, Nox.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAwuI_0f0I43bK00
Tell Siri “Lumos” to light your phone as a wizard would to light their wand.

Accio

Accio is used by magic folk to summon objects to them.

Unfortunately, you can’t fetch items from across your room like Harry – that would be something – but you can use it to open apps.

Of course, it’s worth noting that you can ask Siri to open apps without saying Accio, so this one is best for the hardcore Potter fans.

Just say: “Hey Siri, Accio” and the app’s name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiyDu_0f0I43bK00
Telling Siri “Accio” is a cool way to open specific apps on your iPhone.

Spells with the Shortcuts app

The following spells can only be done using the Shortcuts app on iPhone.

For each, start by tapping the + icon in the top right, followed by Add Action.

Lumos Maxima

Search for “Set Torch” and select it.

You’ll notice an arrow pointing right next to the words “Turn torch on.”

Tap it and set the brightness right up.

Finally, name it “Lumos Maxima” at the top and hit the play button at the bottom.

Now when you say, “Hey Siri, Lumos Maxima” the light will switch on to its brightest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz8qe_0f0I43bK00
Similar to Lumos, Lumos Maxima will light up your phone, but this trick will brighten your screen to its maximum strength.

Silencio

Silencio does what it says on the tin – silence.

Search “Set focus” and tap Off so it changes to On.

Name it “Silencio” at the top and hit the play button at the bottom.

When you say “Hey Siri, Silencio,” it’ll automatically go into do not disturb mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2Lox_0f0I43bK00
The Silenco spell will turn your phone on its do not disturb setting.

Muffliato

Muffliato is used in the Wizarding World to create a muffle so others can’t hear private conversations.

On iPhone, you can do something similar, by setting the volume all the way down.

Search “Set Volume” and take the percentage right down.

Name it “Muffliato” at the top and hit the play button at the bottom.

When you say “Hey Siri, Muffliato,” it’ll turn the volume right down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhdtP_0f0I43bK00
By telling Siri “Muffliato,” you can automatically turn your phone’s volume down.

Sonorus

Sonorus is ideal when you want to turn the volume right up.

Do the same as Muffliato above, but this time set the volume higher and name it “Sonorus” instead of course.

When you say “Hey Siri, Sonorus,” it’ll crank up.

Quietus

If you want the volume set to something more moderate, use Quietus.

Repeat the same process but go for a medium volume instead, like 50 percent.

When you say “Hey Siri, Quietus,” it’ll get working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfd5o_0f0I43bK00
The Muffliato, Sonorus and Quietus spells follow similar iPhone set up guidelines.

Homenum Revelio

Homenum Revelio reveals who is in your presence.

If you use Find My Friends, you can make it do something similar.

Simply search “Open URLs” and add it.

Set the URL to “findmyfriends://”

Then say: “Hey Siri, Homenum Revelio.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEhSM_0f0I43bK00
The “Point Me” spell is a cool way to open your phone’s compass app.

Point Me

Need help getting about?

Point Me is the spell to use – or in the iPhone’s case, the compass app.

Search compass and rename it “Point Me.”

Then say: “Hey Siri, Point Me.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Default Apple Settings You Have To Turn Off As Soon As You Buy Your iPhone

It may feel unnatural — even wrong — to adjust any of the settings that come already set up on your iPhone. But the truth is there are plenty of default settings that you can tinker with to create an even better and more personalized iPhone user experience. Tech Expert Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree, suggests four Apple settings you have to turn off as soon as you buy your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
MOVIES
ZDNet

My iPhone battery kept draining. Apple accidentally gave me a clue

Gadgets are like people. They get old. They slow down. Gadgets do it faster, so there's a certain expectation that, after 18 months, your phone simply isn't the same. I thought my iPhone 12 , however, was a reasonably sturdy thing. Until, that is, it began to lose energy like a backup point guard who's been traded 13 times.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to scan text on iPhone with this awesome new iOS 15.4 feature

We’ve been scanning documents since before the smartphone, but it all got a lot easier after that. And camera technology advanced to a point where it’s easy to turn any document into a digital version that’s always available to use. The iPhone is one example where you can scan documents with the built-in Notes app. Now that the iOS 15.4 update has dropped, you can use a brand new feature for scanning documents. The new Scan Text iPhone feature lets you turn printed or handwritten text into text inside the Notes app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright reveals she has married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has confirmed she has married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo. The Harry Potter star, who played Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise, shared a post on Instagram on Sunday of the couple displaying their wedding rings together over a shimmering swimming pool, with the caption: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)Pictures shared to wedding photographer Kacie Tomita’s Instagram page show a selection...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Giant Harry Potter wands on display in Stoke-on-Trent

A collection of nine giant illuminated wands from the Harry Potter films has gone on display in Stoke-on-Trent. The 15ft (4.5m) high models are replicas of the wands belonging to some of the main characters and they will remain on Smithfield until Sunday. They have been on a tour of...
MOVIES
CNET

iOS 15.4 Finally Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask On. Here's How

IOS 15.4, the latest update to Apple's iPhone software, is here and one of the biggest new features is the ability to use Face ID with a mask on. If you've ever tried to unlock your iPhone or use Apple Pay with a mask on, you know that it's pretty much impossible. Usually, you have to either manually type in your passcode or pull your mask down under your chin -- but those days are over.
CELL PHONES
27 First News

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Touch ID without the Magic Keyboard? Yup, it’s possible

Touch ID now comes built into the standard Mac Magic Keyboard, but for those that use third-party keyboards, you’re out of luck. In lieu of Apple selling a stand-alone Touch ID button, a developer who goes by the name Khaos Tian recently shared his mod work on Twitter that resolves this problem.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Play Amazon Music on Your Google Home Device

Enjoying your Amazon Music subscription with a Google Home or Nest device isn't possible to do directly, but there is a way to overcome the incompatibility between the smart speaker and music service. We'll show you how to connect Amazon Music to Google Home. How to Listen to Amazon Music...
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy