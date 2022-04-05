ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Interstate 65 Killer

 2 days ago

Infamous ‘I-65 Killer,' Who Killed 3 Victims in Indiana, Identified Using...

KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigate crashes on Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a series of crashes in the northbound lane of Interstate 29, one mile south of Dell Rapids Friday afternoon. As they investigate, authorities have limited traffic to one lane at times. KELOLAND News had a crew on the scene. There...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
CBS Chicago

ISP: 1 person injured in shooting on Interstate 290

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is injured after a shooting on I-290 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.Around 1 a.m., ISP responded to a reported expressway shooting on I-290 westbound near California Avenue. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.No further information is available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

Child Critically Injured, Dog Dead in Beach Park Car Crash

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the boy was walking his dog on the roadway of Sheridan Road, north of Chaney Avenue, at 9:20 a.m. Friday when a silver 2005 Ford Explorer hit the two, injuring him and killing the dog.
BEACH PARK, IL
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
