High Surf Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .A north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
