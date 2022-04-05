ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi RS Q8 Gets Ludicrous 800-HP Upgrade

If you've seen Faszination on the Nurburgring, you'll know the Germans can cook up some wild stuff in their free time. Some of the most consistently absurd automotive creations have come out of Germany. Remember that time German tuners Manhart built a 550-hp BMW M2? Or the time it tuned an...

Motor1.com

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite Debuts As $695K AMG G63 Truck

To live up to its name, the eccentric pickup has a white cargo bed. For whatever reason, Mercedes-AMG has yet to give the current-generation G63 the pickup treatment. Brabus has fully taken advantage of the gap in Affalterbach's lineup by converting the opulent SUV into an eccentric truck with portal axles and all the ground clearance you could ever need – 19.2 inches or 49 centimeters.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
Honda Found The Perfect Way To Combat Rising Car Prices

In a relatively short period of time, the average time an American keeps their car has increased from roughly seven years to 12 years. As a result, financing services have responded with new products to cater to this phenomenon. It's easy enough to get an 84-month/seven-year deal at most manufacturers' in-house financing departments, but Honda stuck firmly to more pragmatic deals, like the Ridgeline deal from 2021. The maximum term available from Honda was 72 months.
BUYING CARS
Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Audi Driver Horrified After Basic Functionality Hidden Behind Paywall

Optional extras have always been something to consider when configuring a car. Sometimes there may be a feature that doesn't necessarily appeal to every car owner, so why not exclude it from the base car to lower the starting price? Usually, this applies to all sorts of cars relating to everything from comfort features to safety equipment. In special cases, some companies will exclude optional costs for extra features altogether.
CARS
Watch The BMW M4 Blitz The Nurburgring Faster Than An M5 CS

Already an immensely powerful machine, BMW elected to bestow its mid-sized performance sedan with even more power and reduced weight in the process. The result of all this hard work is the M5 CS, the Bavarian brand's most hardcore 5 Series yet. With 627 horsepower on tap, almost anyone would be quick behind the wheel. But when piloted by a pro driver, the focused sports sedan is a blisteringly quick car.
CARS
BREAKING: Koenigsegg Partners With Rimac For New EV Hypercar

Christan Von Koenigsegg just dropped a bomb. For such a small manufacturer to produce two megacars like the Koenigsegg Gemera and Koenigsegg Jesko so close together, in addition to working on a totally new EV hypercar? It's practically unheard of, and Christian von Koenigsegg himself has previously stated he had no interest in building an EV. But the climate surrounding cars has changed, and Koenigsegg has now partnered with Rimac to develop a new EV hypercar.
CARS
Genesis' American Onslaught Has Reached New Heights

Getting a new brand up and running isn't easy in any industry. It usually means long hours, stress, and money spent. Just ask Hyundai. Its Genesis brand is a relatively new one but it has been working hard to become more entrenched in the auto industry. On March 29th, the brand opened its first standalone dealership in Lafayette, Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Hyundai Smashes New Sales Record

Hyundai currently offers one of the strongest vehicle ranges in the USA. Its offerings are competent, well-made, and, above all else, represent superb value for money. But it's not stopping there. With the Ioniq 5, the Korean brand has added a desirable electric vehicle to the range and its image has been further boosted by its N performance cars and carefully selected product placements.
ECONOMY
Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
Toyota's Lunar Cruiser Will Have Big Impact On Road Cars

When you're as big and monied as Toyota, the world is your oyster. The automotive giant doesn't only attract the world's most loyal car buyers but was also 2021's most searched car brand. A wide range gives buyers plenty of choices, from compact, budget-friendly alternatives to cutting-edge hydrogen-fuelled cars like the Toyota Mirai.
CARS
Maserati Being Selfish With Nettuno V6 Engine

All the way back in September 2020, Maserati signaled its intentions to return to the top of the performance car pyramid with an all-new supercar called the MC20. As gorgeous as it looks, the MC20's party piece is its Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. It's so special that the Italian automaker said that the engine would only ever be used in the supercar, but then rumors about the possibility of it being fitted to an SUV started swirling. Those rumors turned out to be true, as the reveal of the Grecale Trofeo SUV highlighted, proving that Maserati told a fib about the engine's exclusivity. But now Maserati is again claiming that the Nettuno is still meant to be exclusive, saying that it won't share the engine with other manufacturers.
CARS
Porsche 911 Dakar Will Be An All-Action Hero

You've got to hand it to Porsche. The carmaker certainly knows how to get a read on what its customers want. Safari-style 911s have surged in popularity over the last several years, and Porsche knows it. The way we see it, why let someone else build off-road 911s when you can sell them to customers yourself and cut out the middleman? We're all for a factory-built off-roader with a warranty and an engine in the back, and these new photos are perhaps our best look at the new 911 yet.
CARS
