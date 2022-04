The dead bodies of dozens of civilians have been found scattered across the streets of a town recaptured by Ukranian forces.Journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armoured vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance, fearing they may have been rigged to explode.Locals said the dead were civilians who were killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.One AFP reporter said they had seen at least 20 bodies on the ground. Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said more than 300 residents had...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO