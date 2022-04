“Let’s show ’em what you got,” Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) tells his crew in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer. This preview shows us just what this Enterprise crew is made of — and it should make for an exciting first season as we get to know more about Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) beyond what we saw on Discovery and meet the characters joining them. (Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for Season 2, during which we’ll meet Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.) Check out the new key art:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO