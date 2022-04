We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.

