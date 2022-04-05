ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reba McEntire Notches New Top 10 on Country Music Charts

By Lauren Boisvert
 2 days ago

Reba McEntire returns to the Country Music charts as her LP “My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites” reaches number 9. The album started at number 2 on the Top Christian Album charts. This gives her a second Top 10 album there. In 2017, her album “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” debuted at number 1.

This marks McEntire’s first Top 10 Country Music hit of the 2020s. Including this one, she’s had 28 Top 10 albums since 1986’s “Whoever’s in New England.” She holds the third most Top 10 albums for women in Country Music; Dolly Parton has 47 and Loretta Lynn has 42.

Reba McEntire Breaks Top 10 on Country Charts After Performance at Oscars in March

In addition to breaking the Top 10, Reba McEntire also recently performed at the Oscars on March 27. She posted on Instagram about her process for the event; this included two custom dresses from Dolce and Gabbana. In the video, McEntire says, “The glamour of all of this is so much fun. Think in our society right now, we’re kind of in a relaxed wear, less couture and less fitted [time]. And boy, are we going to see some fitted things tonight, especially from me.”

McEntire wore two different gowns that night; a deep emerald green one to walk the red carpet with boyfriend Rex Linn, and a black velvet number with a wide silver belt for her performance. She said that she looks for “tough” and “sexy” when picking out dresses. “Yeah. It’s razzle-dazzle all the way,” she continued. “It’s beautiful, and I hope everybody likes what we picked out.”

As for her performance, Reba McEntire sang the theme from the film “Four Good Days” starring Mila Kunis, who introduced McEntire that night. She sang the song “Somehow You Do,” accompanied by Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums. McEntire also had Kevin Jonas on guitar, and Sheila E on percussion.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire: the Couple Goals We Didn’t Even Know We Needed

Reba McEntire brought her boyfriend Rex Linn to the Oscars with her, and the two looked amazing. A week later, they still looked amazing, but in more of a chili-cookoff way. McEntire posted a series of photos on Instagram of the two of them in their Oscars finery, then in their best hillbilly duds as they apparently took part in a hillbilly chili cookoff.

Linn and McEntire have been dating officially since 2020, but they actually met decades earlier in 1991. They met on the set of Kenny Rogers’ film “The Gambler Returns,” and remained friends until things became serious in 2020. “We do know about the music business and the movie entertainment business,” McEntire told Taste of Country in 2021. “He loves to work. I love to work. We have a lot of similar loves and passions. And we just get along so well. I’ve just been very grateful.”

The post Reba McEntire Notches New Top 10 on Country Music Charts appeared first on Outsider .

Reba McEntire Wants Dolly Parton to Play Her in a Biopic: Here's Why

There's been some talk about a Reba McEntire biopic and she knows exactly who she wants to play her, none other than Dolly Parton. While that seems like a strange casting decision, that's what McEntire expressed in a recent podcast appearance. Of course, both of these women deserve to have their life stories told in film, a musical on Broadway, or another medium.
Person
Kenny Rogers
Rex Linn
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Loretta Lynn
Sheila E.
Sheila E.
Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
Reba McEntire on why 2022 Oscars performance is emotional for her

Reba McEntire steps into the spotlight March 27 at the 2022 Academy Awards, joining the likes of Beyoncé and Billie Eilish to perform a best original song contender. It's not her first time performing at the Oscars. In 1991 she performed "I'm Checkin' Out" from "Postcards From the Edge" at perhaps the most difficult time of her life: She'd lost eight members of her touring family in a plane crash just days prior.
Dolly Parton Declined, But Here's The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she's covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she's a country music artist, and wouldn't feel right if she accepted the offer.
Matthew McConaughey Says He 'Dropped Tears,' Nearly Had to 'Change Careers' After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days," "Failure to Launch," and "Fool's Gold." However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once "dropped tears" and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she's performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven't been following, the two were an item in the '90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller's innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there's been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Oscar Music Lining Up for Show: No Van Morrison, Beyonce At the Courts, Reba for the Country Crowd

The Oscars are lining up their music acts for Sunday. We still don't have confirmed word about Billie Eilish or the cast of "Encanto," but they seem like sure bets. I can tell you my Van Morrison sources confirm that he will not be performing "Down to Joy" from "Belfast." Since the Academy would let him without a mask or even a vaccination, that is not the issue. Or maybe he doesn't want to take a COVID test. Van marches to his own, strange drummer.
