CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a Cuyahoga County rape suspect who had been on the run for several years, but not before the man further attempted to flee. Court records show 47-year-old William Scott, of Cleveland, was originally indicted in December of 2017 for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile. Authorities had been searching for him ever since, and finally found him Wednesday in the North Collinwood neighborhood.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO