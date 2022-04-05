ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tennis legend Venus Williams to speak at Bud Walton Arena

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeNzT_0f0Hxu0J00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is coming to the University of Arkansas to deliver a moderated Q&A.

As part of the Office of Student Activities Distinguished Lectures series, Williams will speak at Bud Walton Arena on April 12.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams won five times at Wimbledon and two times at the US Open. She is second on the all-time career prize money list behind her sister, Serena Williams.

These speaking engagements are completely free to all students. Some of the speakers brought over the past few years include President George H.W. Bush, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, soccer star Abby Wambach, author Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Goodall, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Elie Wiesel, Bill Nye, and John Legend.

The University of Arkansas Police Department will be responsible for traffic flow and security at all of the evening’s events. Special security measures will be in place at Bud Walton Arena for the lecture. Each person entering the arena will be required to pass through a security checkpoint, and attendees should allow extra time for security procedures.

This event will follow the University of Arkansas Department of Athletics policy on items that are not allowed in the lecture venue and can be found on the Arkansas Razorbacks website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
KHBS

Venus Williams to speak in Fayetteville, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennis legend Venus Williams will speak at the University of Arkansas on April 12. Williams' speech is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Her address is open to the public and doors will open at 6 p.m. She has won nine Grand...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Elie Wiesel
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Bud Walton
Person
John Legend
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Bill Nye
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James following the Lakers’ elimination: ‘The G.O.A.T. conversation is officially over’

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially run out of time in the 2021-22 season, as the squad was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week. Since L.A.’s elimination, some fans have engaged in conversations about whether or not the 2021-22 Lakers are the most disappointing team in the organization’s history. There’s certainly a case to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Wimbledon#Cnn
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Los Angeles-based dance theater company coming to WAC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Los Angeles-based Activist Dance Theater company is bringing its unique approach to the Walton Arts Center for a week-long residency, a press release announced. Founder and artistic director of CONTRA-TIEMPO, Ana María Alvarez, will lead a free dance masterclass 7-8:30 pm on Thursday, April 14, in Starr Theater. According to the […]
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Donate to NWA Gives Day!

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Northwest Arkansas are opening their hearts and wallets for NWA Gives Day! It’s a special, 12-hour initiative to raise money and rally support for the non-profits in our area. Since 2018, NWA Gives has helped raise over $2 million for local 501(c)3 organizations. There are 145 different organizations participating […]
CHARITIES
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy