Tennis legend Venus Williams to speak at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is coming to the University of Arkansas to deliver a moderated Q&A.

As part of the Office of Student Activities Distinguished Lectures series, Williams will speak at Bud Walton Arena on April 12.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams won five times at Wimbledon and two times at the US Open. She is second on the all-time career prize money list behind her sister, Serena Williams.

These speaking engagements are completely free to all students. Some of the speakers brought over the past few years include President George H.W. Bush, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, soccer star Abby Wambach, author Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Goodall, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Elie Wiesel, Bill Nye, and John Legend.

The University of Arkansas Police Department will be responsible for traffic flow and security at all of the evening’s events. Special security measures will be in place at Bud Walton Arena for the lecture. Each person entering the arena will be required to pass through a security checkpoint, and attendees should allow extra time for security procedures.

This event will follow the University of Arkansas Department of Athletics policy on items that are not allowed in the lecture venue and can be found on the Arkansas Razorbacks website .

