Fayetteville, AR

UA kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is kicking off its observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month this week and encouraging the campus community to wear teal colors as a show of support.

According to a press release, teal is the official color of sexual violence prevention and the U of A Title IX office along with the campus Sexual and Relationship Violence Center and other campus entities have joined together to raise public awareness and educate the community about sexual violence.

University of Arkansas implements program that allows students to anonymously report sexual assaults

The first Tuesday of April is considered National Day of Action and students are cordially invited to the Title IX information table in the Arkansas Union food court throughout the day. Students can enter prize drawings and learn more about Title IX’s services as well as other events that are scheduled for this month.

This year, the campus Sexual and Relationship Violence Center (SRVC) is turning National Day of Action into a Campus Week of Action, from April 5-12. The community is asked to donate toiletry items to the local domestic violence shelter Peace at Home for those in need. Donated items can be dropped off at the SRVC, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Needed donations include:

  • Baby/Children’s Products (shampoos, de-tangling spray, brushes, bows, diaper rash cream)
  • Adult Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash (full sized bottles only, please)
  • Products for curly and coily hair
  • Hair styling products (hair spray, mousse, etc.)
  • Makeup (for all skin tones)

Each week, a complete list of events will be featured in the daily Arkansas News email and on news.uark.edu . Events may also be found on the campus SAAM calendar and the Title IX Outreach Initiative page . Please note that some of these events contain sensitive information regarding sexual and relationship violence.

As a reminder, incidents of sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and discrimination may be reported through report.uark.edu .

