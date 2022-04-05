Passover 2022 | Learn How to Make Matzah

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The founder of Congregation Beth Israel Anna Eisen says this weekend will be an emotional homecoming not only for Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and other leaders here, but for all members. "This is our house of God and we're grateful that everyone survived and is doing great. This is our homecoming."They're welcoming people back for Shabbat, or Sabbath, services Friday evening and Saturday morning for the first time since gunman Malik Akram, of England, held the Rabbi, and members Jeffrey Cohen, Lawrence Schwartz, and another member hostage for hours before he was shot and killed by the...
Comments / 0