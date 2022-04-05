ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Passover 2022 | Learn How to Make Matzah

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking your own matzah can be a rewarding way to prepare for...

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

When Is Passover 2022? Everything You Need to Know About the Spring Celebration

As tulips begin to bloom and heavy winter wear is placed back onto the top shelves of closets, a celebration nearly as old as the seasons themselves approaches. The spring holiday of Passover, or Pesach, is one of the most significant festivals in Judaism. The eight-day Jewish observance commemorates the...
FESTIVAL
WYTV.com

Fun facts about Lent

(WYTV)- Here are some fun facts about Lent. Lent is the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter. Sundays are not included in the 40 day count. When Lent started, it was only 36 days. The church later changed it to 40, a significant number for Christians. Catholics started the...
RELIGION
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
WRAL

Learn to make these cocktails for National Cocktail Day

Perry's Steakhouse shows us how to make the Lavender Bee Mine and Perry's Hog-Hattan drinks in preparation for National Cocktail Day on March 24. Drink descriptions: Lavender Bee Mine Empress 1908 Gin, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, fresh-pressed lemon juice, and lavender-honey water Perry's Hog-Hattan A Manhattan with Redemption Rye and Vya vermouth, rimmed with brown sugar and Perry's Signature Homemade Barbecue Sauce. Topped with a skewer of Perry's Famous Pork Chop Bites and Luxardo cherries.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Pasadena, CA
Society
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
South Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Community of Faith: A daily prayer for Lent and beyond

Lent is a perfect time to reassess our prayer life. Five Hundred years ago, when St. Ignatius gave us his Spiritual Exercises, he said to his followers and continues to say to us today that if we do anything or take anything away from the exercises, let it be the Daily Examen, a simple but life changing prayer. It is a prayer that is accessible to all, whether you have experienced the Spiritual Exercises or not, no matter your particular spirituality or denomination.
RELIGION
PopSugar

15 Delicious Semana Santa Dishes From Across Latin America

We all know that every Latinx celebration is all about the food, right? It's what brings us together, unites us, and helps us bond with our families and friends. Even Semana Santa inevitably ends up being incredibly food-centered, especially for those of us who've given up certain treats for Lent or have been abstaining from eating meat. Finally breaking that fast feels so good! Semana Santa, or what some refer to as the Holy Week, runs from Palm Sunday through Holy Saturday each year, but we can include Easter as well since that is when everything culminates and we typically enjoy a wonderful feast together.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chabad
Field & Stream

Learn How to Sharpen an Axe

One of the sweetest sounds (and feelings) in the outdoors is when a sharpened axe splits cleanly through the wood you are cutting with it. Learning how to sharpen an axe is key to safe and efficient work, whether you are cutting wood for the fire or limbing trees for habitat management.
HOBBIES
WOOD

Learn how to make beautiful sand castles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the highlights of the show is the giant sandbox, known as The Beach, and over the weekend it will be transformed into amazing sand sculptures. The woman behind the creations is Janet Schrader, also known as The Sand Pirate. >>Take a look!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS New York

Hundreds gather in Times Square to mark beginning of Ramadan

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Saturday to mark the beginning of Ramadan.The fast goes from sunrise to sunset each day during Ramadan.Fifteen hundred meals were passed around on 44th and Broadway on Saturday night to mark the end of the first day."For Muslims, it's not just about fasting so that we understand how those who are food insecure feel. We actually are doing this so that we can become closer and more contentious of our creator, our lord, Allah," said SQ, one of the organizers of the gathering.He explains parts of the Quran are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

What Is Beltane? All About the Traditions Behind May Day

Beltane, for those unfamiliar with its origins, can have some seriously Midsommar vibes—but before you cry “May Day,” know that there’s absolutely nothing scary about the actual holiday. In fact, it’s a time for love, flowers and the heat of both a bonfire and the ardor that can come from fertility celebrations. Find out all about what you do on Beltane and more.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS DFW

'This is our homecoming:' Colleyville synagogue to reopen after January attack

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The founder of Congregation Beth Israel Anna Eisen says this weekend will be an emotional homecoming not only for Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and other leaders here, but for all members. "This is our house of God and we're grateful that everyone survived and is doing great. This is our homecoming."They're welcoming people back for Shabbat, or Sabbath, services Friday evening and Saturday morning for the first time since gunman Malik Akram, of England, held the Rabbi, and members Jeffrey Cohen, Lawrence Schwartz, and another member hostage for hours before he was shot and killed by the...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Guardian

Easter in Art review – a parade of masterpieces of Christian suffering

“We need to understand where we’ve been, in order to understand where we’re going,” says art historian Dr Jennifer Sliwka towards the end of this film about classical western art that focuses on the Easter story, and it neatly sums up the film’s basic proposition. This parade of masterpieces, from the Italian Quattrocento to German expressionism and beyond, speaks for itself as a colossal achievement of western civilisation that, as critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston points out, is predicated around suffering.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy