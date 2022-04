We are less than a month away from the NFL Draft, and there seems to be little buzz about it. That's because there is no clear-cut top player and the quarterback class isn't that good. Sure, there might be a star who emerges from the quarterbacks, but I think if Houston's Davis Mills was in this draft, he would be the first quarterback taken. He went in the third round last year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO