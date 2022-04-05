ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

Avery’s General Store in Charlemont closing

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqc14_0f0HvR6Q00

CHARLEMONT, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Avery’s General Store in Charlemont, which has been in business for 161 years, is closing. Owners say a lack of business, and rising costs due to the ongoing pandemic, are behind the decision.

Avery’s General Store located on Main Street announced on Facebook last Friday they will be going out of business. An official closing date has not yet been announced however, they will not be taking in additional hardware or grocery items.

Charlemont is getting money to help improve its economy

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for decades upon decades of business. At this point, we really need you to come in to help us sell our inventory so we can settle some of our outstanding debts,” the owner stated in the Facebook post. “So PLEASE stop in, shop around, find something you need or maybe even something you don’t need, and say goodbye to our 161 year old general store which we all adore and love. It will certainly be missed but never, ever forgotten! “

Currently, Christmas items are 10% off and winter clothing is 25% off, all sales are final.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlemont, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Kristen Walters

Another Walmart store set to close by end of April

Walmart shoppers in some parts of Washington state will need to find an alternative place to buy food and other household essentials. Serg3d/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) As Walmart seeks to ramp up offerings in many parts of the country, some stores in Washington are closing their doors for good. On April 22, the Walmart store location at SE 41st Pl. in Bellvue will no longer be open to customers.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dollar General opens new store in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — For those looking for a new place to shop in Winnebago, one just opened on Monday. Dollar General is now open. The store is on Kasch Drive just north of Jean McNair Elementary School. Dollar General has affordable items like food, cleaning supplies, paper products and over-the-counter medicines. On top of […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MarketWatch

Casey's General Stores seeks 5,000 new hires

Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY, +1.56% , the chain of pizza and convenience stores, will host hiring events on March 23 and March 24 with a goal of hiring 5,000 workers, including store managers and food service leaders. The company has more than 2,400 stores across 16 U.S. states. Casey's stock is down 9.6% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Wave 3

Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Walmart is expected to close by April 22. The store is located near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at 7100 Raggard Road. Brian Little, Communications Director for Walmart in the Eastern U.S. said the decision was not easy. He said it was based on several factors, including the store’s past and current financial performance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy