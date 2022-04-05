ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Aiden Heberlie Adds Winter Dream Team To His Resume

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ste. Genevieve County) Valle Catholic senior Aiden Heberlie can add the Regional Radio Winter Dream Team to his long list of accomplishments. Having made the fall and spring Dream Teams in past...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Best in class: Trail repeats as 3A MVP

The St. Louis Catholic girls and Madison Prep boys basketball teams each repeated state championship this year, with each team powered by a state most valuable player by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Myca Trail, a UL-Monroe signee, is the girls Most Valuable Player after averaging 18.7 ppg, 7.3 rebs,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Laclede Record

Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Bernie, MO
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
The Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Waynedale softball gets big WCAL win over Hillsdale

Waynedale's bats came alive and Kaitlyn Miller did the rest in the circle as the Golden Bears picked up a big early-season WCAL win. After a 6-0 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday, the Bears looked like a different team at home, with seven players combining for nine hits. Waynedale also drew eight walks during the big offensive performance.
WAYNE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Highschoolsports
GazetteXtra

Janesville Craig girls soccer opens season with shutout win

WHITEWATER The Janesville Craig girls soccer team got its 2022 season off to a promising start Tuesday. Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater. Craig led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away behind a five-goal second half. ...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy