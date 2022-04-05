ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study reveals the dynamics of human milk production

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, MIT researchers have performed a large-scale, high-resolution study of the cells in breast milk, allowing them to track how these cells change over time in nursing mothers. By analyzing human breast milk produced between three days and nearly two years after childbirth, the researchers were...

