Organizations in Chemung County celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this week, members of Human Services in Elmira have placed hundreds of blue pinwheels outside the Human Services building in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which occurs every April.

The “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign, which has been around nationwide since 2008, helps spread awareness for children who have been abused in the past. Each blue pinwheel represents one of those children.

Other organizations in Chemung County, including the Glove House Social Services Organization, are also taking part in this good cause. Glove House Manager of Operations, Todd Bernhardt, spoke earlier about Glove House and why it is a great organization to stay in touch with this month.

“Glove House is an amazing organization that has been in existence for over 50 years,” said Todd. “It started with a group home in Elmira, New York and has really expanded in several programs. We have seven different programs that help children and families in several counties in Western New York and Southern Tier New York.”

According to its website , Glove House has provided community-based services providing hope and help for youth and their families since 1970. The organization is committed to doing their best for children, families, and their communities.

The Glove House in Chemung County is not the only Glove House office taking part in the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign. Locals at the Waterloo, Tioga, and Schuyler offices also have pinwheel gardens outside on their front lawns.

“Every state has its own program for helping increase awareness,” Todd added. “In fact, April 12th is New York State’s day for wearing blue to promote the awareness for child abuse prevention.”

The Glove House is also preparing a telethon with WETM 18 later this month for donations to help children in need and prevent more child abuse cases in the future. More details will be released as the event gets closer.

For more information on how to prevent child abuse in New York State, visit https://www.preventchildabuseny.org/ .

