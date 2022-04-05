Fatal crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville
CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A fatal crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle closed westbound I-64 near Caseyville, Illinois for several hours.
The crash happened Tuesday just after 2:50 p.m. near milepost 4.4.
According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, a passenger vehicle and IDOT dump truck collided.
Westbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at Illinois 111.
State police confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash but offered no additional specifics.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 3