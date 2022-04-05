ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

Fatal crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville

By Kevin S. Held, Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v0x4_0f0Hsq9W00

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A fatal crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle closed westbound I-64 near Caseyville, Illinois for several hours.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 2:50 p.m. near milepost 4.4.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, a passenger vehicle and IDOT dump truck collided.

Westbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at Illinois 111.

State police confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash but offered no additional specifics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Caseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police#Idot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy