ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xREuR_0f0HpqBj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver.

According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened.

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

The woman ran from the bus in the area of East 11th Avenue and North High Street.

The woman was arrested just after 4 p.m.

A COTA spokesperson deferred all questions to Columbus police.

Police have not released any further information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 10

Ethan Harrison
2d ago

I love how there's no context, why did she have a gun? Says nothing about a robbery? Even a carjacking? Is she legally allowed to obtain that gun? How come the bus driver ran off and she didn't steal the bus? Steal money? Very strange to apparently do this and have no motive or reason.

Reply(3)
4
IfYouOnlyKnew...
2d ago

I wonder what would have happened if the driver would have also produced a gun?!!! 🤔🤔🤔

Reply
8
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#High Street#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KGET

Man pulled gun on police before fatal shooting, video shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alexandro Rosales didn’t hesitate when police approached his SUV the night of Feb. 19. He flung open the door and raised a gun, body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows. “Hey man, what’s goin’ on — Whoa, drop the gun!” an officer shouts as Rosales levels the firearm at him. Two officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus that left a teenage girl injured late Wednesday night.   At about 11:39 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue on the report of a shooting.   The 14-year-old girl was stable when she was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy