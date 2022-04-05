Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver.

According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened.

The woman ran from the bus in the area of East 11th Avenue and North High Street.

The woman was arrested just after 4 p.m.

A COTA spokesperson deferred all questions to Columbus police.

Police have not released any further information on the incident.

