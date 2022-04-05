ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin signs bill to help Gold Star families

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB 957, patroned by Delegate Kathy Tran and passed unanimously by the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, into law April 5 – on Gold Star Spouses Day. The bill gives local governments the opportunity to offer tax relief for surviving spouses of members of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty.

“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our service men and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” said Youngkin. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”

The legislation provides localities with the option to declare real property that is owned by a surviving spouse of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty as a separate class of property for local taxation purposes. The spouse must not be remarried and the service member’s death must be verified by the U.S. Department of Defense and confirmed not to have been the result of criminal conduct.

The bill outlines that the tax rate must be greater than zero and less than the rate on the general class of real property. The bill will become effective July 1 for taxable years beginning on and after Jan. 1, 2022.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmvt

Governor Little signs bill aimed at helping rural educators

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1290 into law on Friday, a bill that aims to help educators in rural areas with educational costs. The bill, co-sponsored by Representative Sally Toone of Gooding, establishes an incentive program for rural educators that gradually increases for each year the educator stays in the district.
IDAHO STATE
WSAZ

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.
U.S. POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WV Senators introduce bill to delay removal of Title 42

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have introduced a bill that could extend Title 42 and prevent migrants from entering the United States. An order under Title 42 was implemented during the pandemic to prevent migrants from bringing COVID-19 into the country. The Biden administration has announced its plans to terminate […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

