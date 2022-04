US authorities in south Florida seized approximately $34 million in cryptocurrency, which was allegedly used to launder proceeds from the illicit sale on the dark web of hacked account information from popular online offerings such as streaming and ride-hailing services, the US Department of Justice said Monday. The "South Florida resident" involved in the sales wasn't identified by the DOJ, and the press release didn't specify whether the agency is pursuing an indictment.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO