Stone County, MS

New Enviva plant coming to Stone County

By Cianna Reeves
 2 days ago

STONE COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced on Tuesday, April 5 that wood biomass producer Enviva will open its fourth Mississippi facility by locating manufacturing operations in Bond in Stone County.

The project represents a corporate investment of $250 million and will create approximately 100 direct jobs and more than 250 indirect jobs. The plant will have an annual economic impact of more than $250 million in the region.

In addition to the new Bond operations, Enviva has manufacturing operations in Amory and Lucedale, as well as a deepwater marine terminal at the Port of Pascagoula, which serves as a shipment point for pellets produced in the Gulf Region. From the marine terminal, Enviva ships wood pellets to customers across Europe and Asia.

“Enviva’s decision to invest a quarter of a billion dollars and create 100 new jobs in Mississippi is another tremendous win for our state’s economy. It’s further proof that Mississippi is a prime location for manufacturing. I’m incredibly proud that these wood pellets, produced right here by hardworking and skilled Mississippians, will be distributed and used around the globe,” said Reeves.

Enviva plans to begin construction of the Bond facility in 2023 and expects to begin operations at the facility by 2024.

