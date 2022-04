One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Rokeu, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO