Nebraska scored four runs in the eighth and loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't plate the tying run in a 6-5 loss at Omaha on Wednesday night at Tal Anderson Field. Nebraska (12-15, 4-2 Big Ten) scored five runs on nine hits and had one error, while the Mavericks (12-14, 4-2 Summit League) totaled six runs on eight hits and three errors.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO