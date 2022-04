Give longtime heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte this – he’s not going to let WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury get inside his head. As the clock winds down to the Fury-Whyte heavyweight title bout, which will go down in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on April 23’d, Whyte is nowhere to be seen. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, says Whyte is breaking his contractual obligations by not getting out there before the cameras, but there might be a method to Whyte’s pre-fight strategy. Fury, after all, is an absolute master at mind games. Check out some old face to face footage he did in the leadup to his 2015 battle with Wladimir Klitschko if you want to see how a bully operates (Fury, of course, ended up winning the fight).

