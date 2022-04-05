Orlando Magic's Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Florida on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The injury report for the Magic against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are both listed as questionable for the contest.
The Magic enter the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-59 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
