Route 222 reopens after crash

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
A police corporal caused a head-on crash that sent himself and another driver to hospitals on Tuesday, state police say.The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Lancaster Township, Butler County at mile marker 91 around 4:18 p.m. Apr. 5, according to Pennsylvania state police.…
The South Jersey owner who drew national attention for defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders in 2020 was charged with drunken driving in Burlington County — years after a crash that left another man dead, authorities said. Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged after...
What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
Unwanted touches between two high school students have led to a Pennsylvania state police investigation. State police were called to a harassment complaint at Boiling Springs High School on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to a release by police. A 16-year-old girl told police that another student “touched her inappropriately” twice...
Twitter users are slamming the 21-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 on Monday, March 21, after a tweet about her alleged drunk driving skills surfaced.“If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever,” Jayana Tanae Webb, says in a Jan. 1…
Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town have a peculiar falling-deer problem. Deer from the surrounding hillsides wander onto the highway and those that find their way onto the overpass panic and jump. Some 25 deer have made the fatal fall in recent months.
A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The mother of a man killed Sunday in Harrisburg is pleading for answers in her son's death. Jaime Hairston is hoping someone comes forward with information about who gunned down her son, Shawn. "We got to go on without him," she said. According to police, 35-year-old...
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the sp…
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
A 61-year-old worker was killed Monday, March 14 in a forklift accident at a Lehigh Valley facility, authorities said.Russell Molter, of Zionsville, was working at the Home Depot distribution center in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville when two forklifts collided, seriously injuring …
HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
This story has been updated. A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a serious crash. The closure began just before 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20 on the westbound side at Exit 53 in Suffolk County. At around 6 p.m., Suffolk County Police said all lanes have reopened...
A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after injuring his wife and killing another man in what police are calling a "domestic-related shooting" at a shopping center in Berks County on Saturday, March 19.Nehemias Santiago Montes, of York, tracked 30-year-old Jessica M. Cruz-Rodrigue…
