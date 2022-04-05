ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton to honor officer killed in police chase

By Justin Boggs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUFFTON, Ohio — The village of Bluffton announced that funeral services for Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis are Friday at 11 a.m. at the Sommer Center at Bluffton University. The 11 a.m. service will be followed by a burial ceremony at Clymer Cemetery. What You Need To...

