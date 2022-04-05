ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Community Lending Expands Service Area to Counties Surrounding Baltimore City

weaa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Community Lending (BCL), a mission-based lender and Community Development Financial Institution, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its geographic service area to include the counties directly surrounding Baltimore City. Entrepreneurs and commercial real estate developers in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), inclusive of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll,...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,697,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 439,287 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,727 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Fire Department promotes four members

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department has promoted four members. Fire Chief Joanne Rund has announced the promotion of four members to the rank of EMS Captain. the following members were promoted: EMS Lt. Robert Freund EMS Lt. Michael Hoffman EMS Lt. Terri Reid MS Lt. David Snyder The promotions will be effective March 26, 2022.   The post Baltimore County Fire Department promotes four members appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Developers#Bcl#Cdfi
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Raises Prevailing Wage For Construction Workers On City Projects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction workers on many city-funded projects will make at least $22 per hour starting this year, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The Board of Estimates earlier this week approved raising the base rate of pay from $8 per hour to $22 per hour, roughly equating to a $43,000 annual salary, on all municipal contracts above $5,000. All workers in the construction trades are impacted by the change, with the exception of contractors on federally funded Housing and Urban Development projects, whose wage is set by the U.S. Department of Labor. “This is about making sure that workers in the construction trades...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Introduces New Emergency Alert System

TOWSON, Md (WJZ) — A new emergency alert system is now up and running in Baltimore County. BaltCo Alert is an opt-in service for residents and businesses to be notified of urgent situations that might require preparation or action, such as severe weather, disaster evacuations, emergencies near schools and hazardous spills. Those who previously signed up for the county’s previous emergency alert system, Emergency Notification System, should create a new account to ensure accurate address and contact information, the county said. “Clear, timely communication is critical for supporting effective and efficient emergency response and for ensuring our residents can remain safe,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “BaltCo Alert allows us to instantly share critical and time-sensitive information with the Baltimore County community, giving residents the resources they need to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones.” While only a name and phone number are needed to sign up for the alerts, residents can also provide more household information to guide first responders in an emergency situation. Residents can register at Baltimore County’s website.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Voice News

New Baltimore City Council delays approval of New Baltimore Farmers Market

That’s the question surrounding the New Baltimore Farmers Market after the New Baltimore City Council discussed a special event application for it March 14. The market is slated to open May 1 and run through Oct. 30, 2022 with the exception of June 26, which is Bay-Rama week. Organizers asked to utilize Washington Street from Main to Front streets and Front from just west of Bedford to the alley before Maria.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Wbaltv.com

Thiru Vignarajah again announces candidacy for Baltimore City state's attorney

Filing deadline for candidates extended to April; Officials expect more candidates to run. Another familiar name has entered the race for state's attorney in Baltimore City. : 2022 WBAL-TV Maryland Voter's Guide - How to vote, who's running, important dates. Thiru Vignarajah on Tuesday filed with the Baltimore City Board...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that the Baltimore County has maintained triple-A bond ratings from all three major rating agencies, allowing the County to continue issuing bonds at the lowest possible interest rate-saving millions of dollars for County taxpayers. Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch Ratings, and S&P Global Ratings have each reaffirmed the County’s triple-A rating, making Baltimore … Continue reading "Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings" The post Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Council redistricting case focuses on extent of racial polarization

A court hearing on Baltimore County Council’s proposed map of its council districts focused heavily on disagreement over the extent to which voting by county residents breaks down along racial lines. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby heard arguments Monday afternoon over whether the council’s newly redrawn map of its district boundaries is fair to Black voters. The plaintiffs, including ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy