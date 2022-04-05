Which position should the Falcons target in the first round?

The unpredictability of the NFL draft is something that varies year to year. Unlike in 2021, when the first three picks were known well ahead of day one, there isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in this year’s class.

That uncertainty trickles down to the Falcons, who hold the No. 8 overall selection. Now that Matt Ryan is out of the picture, will Atlanta look to secure a new franchise quarterback, or will the team take another stab at finding an edge rusher?

Here’s our ranking of the top five positions the Falcons could target in the 2022 NFL draft.

5

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

This year, it seems everyone has an opinion as to which quarterback is atop the class and how high they will go. The Falcons are indeed in need of a new franchise quarterback, but shouldn’t be forced into drafting one with their No. 8 overall pick, especially with other QB-needy teams like Carolina and Seattle set to pick before and after Atlanta.

Plus, the Saints’ recent trade gives them more ammunition to move up ahead of the Falcons potentially. If the QB you like falls to you in round two or three, then it’s a solid choice. But to reach in the first round because you’re worried about what other teams may do is the wrong way to go about it. Atlanta needs plenty of help and there should be some good options available at pick No. 8.

4

Cornerback

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The cornerback position was among the thinnest on the Falcons roster at the start of the offseason. Even after the team signed free-agent CB Casey Hayward from Las Vegas, the position could still use some work. However, Hayward’s signing has taken the pressure off of Atlanta to select a corner at No. 8.

If the Falcons do pass on taking a cornerback in the first round, then expect the team to address this position in round two or three. With Isaiah Oliver, A.J. Terrell and Hayward in the fold, though, it’s just not as big of a priority for a team with more pressing needs,

3

Offensive Line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In any successful offense, you have to be able to protect the quarterback. The Falcons, who have allowed 40 or more sacks over the past four seasons (171 total, 43 average per season), have done a very poor job in recent years.

These sack totals don’t include the amount of times the quarterback got hit, which as Matt Ryan could tell you, was quite a bit. At the top of the draft, there could be a run on defenders that leaves a number of offensive linemen available for selection. Jake Matthews was given an extension, but Kaleb McGary’s future is in doubt and neither Jalen Mayfield nor Matt Hennessy have solidified themselves as long-term starters.

2

Wide Receiver

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Despite being one of the biggest roster holes, the team hasn’t done much to address this need. The Falcons brought in Auden Tate, easily the best WR signing this offseason, but it’s clear the team needs to rebuild the position.

However, the Falcons haven’t done much to show what type of receiver best fits their profile. Arthur Smith inherited receivers in both Tennessee and Atlanta, but this will be one of the first glimpses as to what he prefers. At No. 8, there’s a few possible options, including Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London.

1

Edge Rusher

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The Falcons have gotten poor production from both their offensive and defensive lines for several years. Since the 2015 NFL draft, the team has drafted three edge rushers and all three are no longer in Atlanta. Drafting an edge rusher seems like a wise move considering how loaded the class is at the position.

Even if the team double downed by drafting one in the first two rounds, not many fans would complain as both starters from a season ago are no longer in Atlanta.

The Falcons were the only team not to have 20 or more sacks in 2021. Yes, the team did draft commendable rotational talent last year, but not enough to build around as the leaders at the position. The Falcons need a true heavy hitter, and there should be several good options available at No. 8.