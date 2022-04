The City of Texarkana Texas is giving you the opportunity to voice your opinions on redistricting proposals at the upcoming City Board meeting on Monday, April 4. The review of the 2020 census data has revealed that a population imbalance exists in three of the six wards that make up Texarkana, TX. With this in mind, the City has retained the services of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to assist with the redistricting process.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO