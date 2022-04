Passengers weren't the only people put out when multiple US-based airlines canceled more than 3,500 flights last weekend. Airline employee unions claim some cabin crews had to sleep on floors in airports after being unable to confirm hotel and transfer details. Unions also say crews were waiting up to 12 hours to get information on rescheduled flights, and some even had to make their own arrangements to get home.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO