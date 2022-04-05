Netflix Has a New Most-Watched TV Show In a Single Week

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Is It Cake?, Bad Vegan, and Good Girls. IS IT CAKE THO? I NEED TO KNOW! Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Wednesday, March 23 is once again topped by the family-friendly baking competition show Is It Cake? If you've already blown through it and are hungry for more cake, check out some shows like Is It Cake? No. 2 on the list is the true crime limited series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a fascinating look at a famous chef's downfall. No. 3 is the fourth and final season of fan-favorite crime dramedy Good Girls. It's followed by another dramedy about a bad girl, Inventing Anna, at No. 4. The fifth and final season of Viking drama The Last Kingdom is at No. 5, reentering the top 5 after briefly sliding out.

TV SHOWS ・ 17 DAYS AGO